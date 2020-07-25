Advertisement

Crete Solutions opens new facility in Holly Ridge

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilmington company is making some concrete changes and expanding its services in Onslow County. Crete solutions showed off it’s newest facility at Camp Davis Industrial Park in Holly Ridge.

The company makes concrete and delivers it to job sites and projects, like North Carolina Department of Transportation construction efforts.

The new building will provide seven new jobs. Onslow County Economic Development Executive Director Mark Sutherland said the new business will boost the county’s tax revenue.

“We can have better roads, we can improve the schools, we can pay teachers more, we can support parks and recreation, so on a lot of fronts this is a big deal,” said Sutherland.

During the ceremony, Holly Ridge town leaders announced another Wilmington company will be moving to Onslow County as well.

Atlantic Seafood is planning to build a 62,000 square foot facility in the same area. Crete Solutions’ building is expected to be completed by October.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

