Craven County ramp reopens with Highway 70 West project - future Interstate 42

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In Craven County, a highway ramp was schedule to reopen Friday night.

The ramp from South Glenburnie Road onto Highway 70 West has been closed since Wednesday. Crews repaved the area, scheduled its reopening for Friday evening.

The construction is part of the project to bring Highway 70 up to interstate standards. Crews are widening shoulders, milling, and repaving the highway. When completed, it will be renamed Interstate 42.

