Craven County plans for students who need face-to-face learning

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Part of all return to school plans include making a plan for every student, regardless of speeds needs or ability.

Craven County Schools announced this week that those in the Exceptional Children’s Program will have additional options for going back to school. Craven County’s Exceptional Children Program Director Lynn Hardison said the basic options do not work for some students in the EC program.

The option includes going virtual, combining both online and face-to-face classes, and a third option for some students in the EC program to go full time for face-to-face classes.

Hardison said, “for our students that are in separate settings, many of those students are not able to access remote learning given their special circumstances so the face to face learning for them would be able to provide the instruction that they would typically get on a day to day basis.”

You can see the full list of options as well as a list of frequently asked questions on the Craven County Schools website https://www.cravenk12.org/. School is set to begin on August 17th.

