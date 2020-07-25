Atlantic Beach drive-in movies ending next week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Atlantic Beach is beginning to wind down its drive-in movie summer series. Friday night's show is the next to last movie to be held this summer.

Moana played at the Atlantic Beach Town Park Friday night at 8:30. City leaders asked movie-goers to arrive early to secure parking.

The last drive-in movie hosted by the city will be held next Friday, July 31, also at 8:30 P.M. The city will show the movie, Maleficent Mistress of Evil, as the final summer drive-in movie.

