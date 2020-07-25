Arts of the Pamlico offering summer online youth arts classes

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - In the summer months, groups across the East are trying to help keep children engaged. Arts of the Pamlico is one of those groups and is offering three online art camps for youth. Due to the coronavirus, these camps will continue virtually through the rest of the year.

Typically in person pottery and mixed arts classes are also offered. Leaders are making adjustments this year to keep the arts accessible to people in the community.

Arts of the Pamlico Executive Director Debra Torrence said, “we made kits that we can deliver in the Washington area or families can come and pick up at the theatre by appointment, and the kits include everything they need to use to create pottery or mixed art projects and they’re coupled with a recorded lesson plan so they get a link to the recordings.”

Arts of the Pamlico is also running an arts and crafts collection. People can get involved by donating materials for the youth art kits.

