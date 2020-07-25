9-year-old shot in vehicle dies from injuries

EDENTON, N.C. (WITN) - A young girl has been shot dead and a woman is recovering in the hospital following a shooting at Lynnhaven Trailer Park.

The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a call in reference to a shooting in the area of U.S. 17 near West Queen Street, in Edenton, Friday, July 24 around 10:20 p.m.

There were two victims in the vehicle. Both were shot.

According to deputies, one of the victims was a 9-year-old girl. She later died from her injuries.

The other victim was a woman. She was transferred to Vidant Memorial Hospital and is receiving medical care for her injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office at (252)-482-8484 or the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500

