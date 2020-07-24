Washington County requires masks in all county buildings

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Washington County is taking an extra step and now requires masks for those going into county buildings.

The county said while Gov. Roy Cooper ordered masks to be worn back on June 24th, there was some uncertainty whether it applied to county-owned buildings.

Those not wearing masks will be asked to leave the county building, and if they don’t the person could face a trespassing charge.

Like the governor’s order, there are exceptions to the mandate.

Persons whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering.

Persons who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical or behavioral condition.

Children under 12 years of age.

While temporarily removed to consume food or beverage provided social distancing can be maintained during such consumption.

In private, individual offices where there is not regular interaction with the general public, and where social distancing can be maintained.

When complying with directions of law enforcement officers.

In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering, subject to review and approval by the Public Health Director or County Manager.

The order took effect Friday morning at 8:30 a.m.

