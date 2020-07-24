Advertisement

UNC system won’t refund tuition if classes move online

(WITN)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - University of North Carolina system officials have voted to keep tuition rates the same regardless of whether classes move online because of coronavirus concerns.

News outlets report Thursday’s split vote by the school system’s Board of Governors also keeps the same fees for athletics and student activities.

The board’s resolution says the current rates are important in sustaining essential services.

The News & Observer reports the vote comes as the school system continues to prepare for different scenarios for its budget amid the coronavirus pandemic. One board member who pushed back against the measure says the system would be overcharging tuition if classes were to move online.

