Training new teachers during COVID-19 pandemic

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

COVID-19 restrictions are making crowded hallways and clustered desks a scene of the past. Many North Carolina Schools are expected to open in-person instruction in just a few weeks and Madison Lawson will be a first year teacher in the midst of a pandemic. She’s leaning on her hands-on experience to get her through.

“When I go to teach in two weeks these kindergartners, I’m going to be charred from my experiences within that 10 week internship.” Lawson said.

Last semester cut that in class internship short, despite that she virtually graduated in May and will soon start her job as a teacher. “I value those 10 weeks, I spent in the classroom I wish I had the full 16 weeks.” he said.

ECU Students are starting classes on August 10th. ECU’s Acting Dean of the College of Education, Art Rouse, said they are hopeful for upcoming seniors. “We’re hoping that we will be able to get the full, full internship experience in.”

Earlier this month, Governor Cooper announced the state would proceed with Plan B of re-opening our schools. Under this flexible plan, most schools will have a mix of both in-person and at-home learning. Some districts though are sticking with remote learning.

Rouse said recent graduates should have somewhat of an advantage when it comes to online instruction. ”They do have some exposure to best practices of online instruction,” said Rouse.

The playing field is just a little more level for the first year for teachers like Lawson now, who are headed into an uncharted school semester.

