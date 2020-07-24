State makes urgent call to stop spread of COVID-19 in Hispanic communities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday, an urgent call went out to the Latino and Hispanic communities where coronavirus case numbers continue to rise.

Governor Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen were joined by the Consulates General of Mexico and Guatemala, urging the LatinX communities to take preventive measures against COVID-19.

The NCDHHS and the Consulates General of Mexico and Guatemala said many people in the Latino community work in essential jobs and that puts them at a higher risk of getting the virus.

“The community has not received information like they should in the beginning. So now more than ever we need to strategize how we give this Latino community and have access to areas where they can get tested.”

NCDHHS Secretary, Dr. Mandy Cohen said there has been a notable increase in coronavirus cases in North Carolina’s LatinX and Hispanic community.

“The COVID-19 disease has been strong in our community and we must take all the necessary precautions to prevent it from directly effecting us or our families.”

According to the state, COVID-19 is highly contagious and strongly affecting Hispanics.

State leaders said there are bilingual resources on the NCDHHS website where people can check their symptoms and find a testing site.

They’re also increasing free testing sites in Hispanic communities, and want people to get tested, regardless of their immigration status.

The state also says for everyone, including those in Latino communities, to continue practicing the 3 W’s.

Wear a face covering, Wash your hands and Wait 6 feet apart.

Health experts warn if you have symptoms of the coronavirus, you should get tested.

The Consulates General of Mexico and Guatemala say if you are a part of the Latino community and do not have insurance, you can call the Mexican Consulate and they will assist you.

That number is: (919)615-3653.

North Carolina and the Consulates General of Mexico and Guatemala said they can also help those in the Latino community if they need food.

If you need food, send a text message to 877-877.

