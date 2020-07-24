Advertisement

State makes urgent call to stop spread of COVID-19 in Hispanic communities

By Amber Lake
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday, an urgent call went out to the Latino and Hispanic communities where coronavirus case numbers continue to rise.

Governor Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen were joined by the Consulates General of Mexico and Guatemala, urging the LatinX communities to take preventive measures against COVID-19.

The NCDHHS and the Consulates General of Mexico and Guatemala said many people in the Latino community work in essential jobs and that puts them at a higher risk of getting the virus.

NCDHHS Secretary, Dr. Mandy Cohen said there has been a notable increase in coronavirus cases in North Carolina’s LatinX and Hispanic community.

According to the state, COVID-19 is highly contagious and strongly affecting Hispanics.

State leaders said there are bilingual resources on the NCDHHS website where people can check their symptoms and find a testing site.

They’re also increasing free testing sites in Hispanic communities, and want people to get tested, regardless of their immigration status.

The state also says for everyone, including those in Latino communities, to continue practicing the 3 W’s.

Wear a face covering, Wash your hands and Wait 6 feet apart.

Health experts warn if you have symptoms of the coronavirus, you should get tested.

The Consulates General of Mexico and Guatemala say if you are a part of the Latino community and do not have insurance, you can call the Mexican Consulate and they will assist you.

That number is: (919)615-3653.

North Carolina and the Consulates General of Mexico and Guatemala said they can also help those in the Latino community if they need food.

If you need food, send a text message to 877-877.

