Saving Graces: Mimi

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured kitten from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Mimi.

Mimi is a 10 week old tortoise shell kitten with some unique markings. Volunteers say she is calm and shy, but warms up to you once she is comfortable.

She is currently in a foster home with another dog and gets along well with other animals.

Mimi is spayed, up to date on vaccines and micro-chipped. The adoption fee is $95.

Saving Graces says they are meeting potential adopters by appointment only. For more information, click here.

