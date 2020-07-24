Advertisement

Rainbow house brightens Illinois neighborhood

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (WQAD/CNN) -- A house is guaranteeing, rain or shine, the people of an Illinois neighborhood will always see a rainbow.

“I am glad it brings so many smiles to everybody,” Taylor Berg said.

Berg owns a wood-frame house in the city of Moline and has painted it every color of the rainbow. From the picket fence, to the siding and even the front gate, everything is covered in bright shades.

Berg and her two boys spent four weeks painting the home. She said she even had to hang out the window to finish the siding.

“This house is sparking something in the area,” Galen Leonhardy said.

Leonhardy lives directly across the road from the rainbow house. He says the house has become a source of happiness in the neighborhood.

“The spirit of the rainbow house is giving people something else to focus on,” Leonhardy said.

Berg has run into trouble because of her rainbow house, being told she was in violation of city code and could be fined hundreds of dollars.

“I got a notice from the city I had to repaint so it was up to code otherwise I would receive a $750 fine per day till it was done,” Berg said.

Berg says she was told she had until July 21 to repaint her house a color similar to others on the block. That was something Berg wasn’t planning on doing, especially considering the positive impact the house has had.

“People were driving by, telling me they love the house,” Berg said.

The city later backtracked and told Berg in a handwritten letter they had reversed their decision. Moline city leaders now say the citations were intended for new homes, not existing ones.

Berg has her own message in response to the citations: “I think you should be able to paint your house any color you want.”

Copyright 2020 WQAD via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19: State sees 2,100 new cases, 20 additional deaths

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Department of Health & Human Services said there were 1,188 hospitalizations on Thursday.

National

California salon continues cutting hair indoors in defiance of state orders

Updated: 18 minutes ago
San Jose’s Salon Blu is now cutting hair outdoors amid California’s recently relaxed rules on hair salons, but it is also servicing clients indoors.

National

First chicken crossed the road in Southeast Asia, study says

Updated: 39 minutes ago
A new study indicates where the modern, domesticated chicken first appeared.

Coronavirus

UNC system won’t refund tuition if classes move online

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Thursday’s split vote by the school system’s Board of Governors also keeps the same fees for athletics and student activities.

National

NASA’s going to study space with a football stadium-sized balloon

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
A balloon a big as a football stadium will be used to lift a specialized telescope over Antarctica in 2023.

Latest News

National Politics

AP-NORC poll: Nearly half say job lost to virus won’t return

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By JOSH BOAK and EMILY SWANSON
Nearly half of Americans whose families experienced a layoff during the coronavirus pandemic now believe those jobs are lost forever, a new poll shows, as temporary cutbacks give way to shuttered businesses, bankruptcies and lasting payroll cuts.

National

NASA balloon research

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
How NASA uses high-altitude balloons to test scientific instruments and spacecraft.

National

Sen. Bill Cassidy discusses the latest in the coronavirus fight

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Schlumberger slashes 21,000 jobs amid pandemic oil rout

Updated: 1 hour ago
Schlumberger is cutting more than 21,000 jobs as the global coronavirus pandemic quashes demand for energy and oil prices are routed.

National

California salon defies state health order

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A California salon is cutting hair indoors in defiance of a state health order.

Crime

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police looking for Dairy Queen burglars

Updated: 1 hours ago
We all know it’s been hot outside, but stealing from Dairy Queen is downright criminal.