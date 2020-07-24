President Trump headed to Triangle Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - President Trump is headed to North Carolina next week.

The White House says he will be in the Triangle on Monday to check in on the progress of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. He’ll be at a plant in Morrisville that’s helping Novavax manufacture a vaccine in bulk for phase one of clinical trials.

After that, the White House says President Trump will talk about his administration’s collaboration with the private sector to develop a vaccine and get it distributed quickly.

