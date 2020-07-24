OBX: Motorcyclist thrown from bike in rear-end collision

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured on the Outer Banks after being thrown from his bike.

Kill Devil Hills police say the crash happened on U.S. 158 Friday around 2:25 p.m near the Publix.

Officers say Nathan Jones, of Holtwood, Pennsylvania, was illegally driving at a high rate of speed between the two southbound lanes when he either didn’t see or stop in time for a rear-end collision with a pickup truck.

The 31-year-old motorcyclist was being treated at Outer Banks Hospital, while the pickup truck driver was shaken but not injured.

All lanes of the busy highway were shut down for about 35 minutes due to the crash.

