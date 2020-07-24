Local ancestry search connects Black and White relatives

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An ancestry website is helping a Pitt County School teacher learn more about racial relations and his family history. Ancestry DNA helped Marq Harrington find an unexpected distant cousin through the service.

The two people are different races, but share the same descendants.

After learning that he and his distant relative only lived twenty minutes apart, they decided to meet for lunch and to learn more about each other’s families.

Harrington said the experience was eye opening.

“I think that it was a moment of reconciliation because we talked about different things, white privilege, we talked about the affects that slavery has had and continues to have on society today, but we also talked about what she can do to advocate for some of the things,” said Harrington.

Harrington now encourages others to have these conversations and be open to listening and learning about our histories.

