Investigation underway into death of UNCW professor Mike Adams

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mike Adams, a controversial professor who was set to retire from the University of North Carolina Wilmington in a little more than a week, was found dead inside his home on Windsong Road in New Hanover County, according to investigators.

Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the Bayshore community Thursday afternoon.

Property records confirm that the home belonged to Adams.

Officials have confirmed the identity of the body but provided no further information about what may have happened.

In June, UNCW announced it reached a deal with Adams to retire on Aug. 1.

According to a statement posted on the university’s Facebook page, the decision came after Adams, in light of public attention generated by comments he made on his social media accounts, had a meeting with Chancellor Jose Sartarelli.

[ UNCW announces that controversial professor Mike Adams to retire on Aug. 1 ]

Sartarelli said after an extensive negotiation process, the two parties agreed to a total settlement of $504,702.76 for lost salary and lost retirement benefits. The agreement was approved by the North Carolina Attorney General and the UNC Board of Governors.

Prior to the agreement, petitions calling for his removal garnered thousands of signatures.

Adams, a sociology and criminology professor, made national headlines before for his polarizing statements involving race, gender, and sexual orientation.

On May 29, after Gov. Roy Cooper lifted some restrictions put into place to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, Adams posted on Twitter, “This evening, I ate pizza and drank beer with six guys at a six seat table top. I almost felt like a free man who was not living in the slave state of North Carolina. Massa Cooper, let my people go!”

Despite complaints about overreach by the governor during the Coronavirus pandemic, many saw Adam’s use of the racially insensitive slave master term as offensive, and therefore inappropriate given his position as a university professor.

Adams defended his post to WECT, saying the slave master analogy he was making had to do with the Governor’s oppression during the shutdown, not race. But his opponents point to other comments he has made in the past that they feel gives context to “Massa Cooper” comment.

This comment - and others - led to a former trustee of the university threatening to pull his donations.

In 2016, Adams made national news after calling a student a “queer Muslim.”

[ Hundreds of criminology professors, grad students join nationwide call for UNCW to fire Mike Adams ]

The Office of University Relations on behalf of the Division of Academic Affairs at UNCW released a statement about his death on Thursday night.

“It is with sadness that we share the news that the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation involving Dr. Mike Adams, professor of criminology. Please keep his friends and loved ones in your thoughts. Students may call the University Counseling Center (910.962.3746) for grief support; faculty and staff can seek support through the Employee Assistance Program.”

