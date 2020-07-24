Inmate tests positive at Greenville juvenile detention center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An inmate at a juvenile detention center here in Eastern Carolina has tested positive for COVID-19.

The state Department of Public Safety says the youth is now in medical isolation at the Pitt Juvenile Detention Center in Greenville.

This is the first youth at a state juvenile justice facility to come down with the virus.

DPS says earlier this month all juveniles held across the state were tested for the virus and none were infected.

Youths coming into the juvenile centers are now being tested within three days of being admitted.

In this case, the juvenile was brought to the center on July 20th and tested the next day. DPS says as part of their policy, the youth was quarantined from the general population until test results were available.

The state says as a precaution they will now re-test all of those housed at the Greenville juvenile center.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.