Advertisement

Hero officer meets family of baby he saved in Mich.

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CNN) - A Michigan police officer is being hailed as a hero after he saved the life of a 3-week-old baby.

His quick actions were captured on his car's dashcam video and posted on the police department's Facebook page.

Officer Cameron Maciejewski of the Sterling Heights Police Department in Michigan got a heart stopping call of a baby in distress.

"I was about a mile away from the house," he said. "I was right around the corner when the call came out. And the only information I got from our dispatch was there's a 3-week-old infant not breathing, and everyone is screaming in the background."

Dashcam video picked up the next tense seconds filled with fear.

"I was checking the baby's mouth to see if I can see anything, didn't see anything," Maciejewski said. "And then next thing after that is trying to do some back blows, to dislodge whatever might be deeper down in the baby's airway and that I gave her, I think, three back blows.

"And on that third one, I heard a faint cry."

Even before the ambulance could arrive, the baby was breathing on her own.

"It was a sigh of relief," Maciejewski said. "I think I actually before I spoke into my radio, I took one - a deep breath and put out over the air that 'baby's crying,' which brings joy to everyone. But that was a definitely a giant sigh of relief."

"You know what was going on, and the emotion in that moment," said Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski. "And anyone that has a child, any mother on the planet that watches that video, any family, you can just feel the pain, the confusion, the worry. It's all there in a moment, you know? Those two or three minutes, very powerful."

Maciejewski's chief couldn't be more proud of his young officer.

"I've been a police officer for 25 years; the last couple months have been brutal, not just for me, but every cop in the United States," Dwojakowski said. "What a lot of people don't see is what we do every single day. Our guys do great police work, including saving lives."

Maciejewski got to meet the infant and family as they thanked the officer for his calm under pressure.

Police officers from around the world have reached out to say good job. And Maciejewski got the seal of approval from his hero and the man who made him want to be a police officer, his dad, who also served as an officer for 20 years.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

National Politics

No need to worry, ‘Paw Patrol’ has not been canceled

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Nick Jr., the network that runs the popular children’s show, said its cancellation is news to them.

National Politics

Trump, GOP ally vow Confederate base names won’t change

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
The House and Senate have overwhelmingly approved bills to change Confederate base names.

Coronavirus

26 deaths in 3 US convents, as nuns confront the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
At a convent near Detroit, 13 nuns have died of COVID-19. The toll is seven at a center for Maryknoll sisters in New York, and six at a Wisconsin convent that serves nuns with fading memories.

National

Press Secretary incorrectly states Paw Patrol is canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany incorrectly states children's television show Paw Patrol was canceled.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Inmate tests positive at Greenville juvenile detention center

Updated: 2 hours ago
The state Department of Public Safety says the youth is now in medical isolation at the Pitt Juvenile Detention Center in Greenville.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 recovery can take a few weeks even for young adults

Updated: 2 hours ago
Recovering from even mild coronavirus infections can take at least two to three weeks, according to U.S. research published Friday.

National

Virus-shadowed Emmy nods could bring surprises, diversity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By LYNN ELBER
With isolation-forced time on their hands, TV industry members may have been more diligent about searching out potential nominees that otherwise would have been overlooked.

Coronavirus

Washington County requires masks in all county buildings

Updated: 3 hours ago
Washington County said while Gov. Roy Cooper ordered masks to be worn back on June 24th, there was some uncertainty whether it applied to county-owned buildings.

News

OBX: Motorcyclist thrown from bike in rear-end collision

Updated: 3 hours ago
Kill Devil Hills police say the crash happened on U.S. 158 Friday around 2:25 p.m near the Publix.

National

Woman attacked in bed by rabid fox in N.C.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Her 9-year-old beagle Duchess was on the floor when a fox crept through the doggy door and ran into her room.