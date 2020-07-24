Expert explains how to lessen racial tensions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Recent national incidents, like George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and another with a White woman calling 911 on a Black man in a New York park, have heightened racial tensions in the country.

Racism is also growing on social media and is now peppered with hate speech, and even threats. WITN recently posted a fact-based study about Black drivers being pulled over by the police twice as much as White drivers. Reaction to the post garnered hateful comments.

Desiree Adaway of the Adaway Group is an expert who teaches managers and employees about cultural awareness. She said she encourages conversations about race in the workplace and thinks it can help ease racial tensions, and lead to a more inclusive atmosphere.

The Adaway Group is a North Carolina-based organization that creates and manages multicultural teams through organizational change in more than 40 countries.

Adaway said the some of the reactions to scientific truth may reflect how we have room to grow and learn. “Just because something didn’t happen to you, or you’re not familiar with it, doesn’t mean it’s not true,” she explained.

She said the key to change is to take a step back and try to see how something we say or do could be perceived to a person of color or a group that’s different from you.

“We can say something with great intention, but the impact of what we say may be felt differently,” she said.

Adaway encourages those important conversations and the reevaluation of perceptions so that people can learn and work together to make the world a more inclusive, equitable place.

