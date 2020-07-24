Advertisement

Expert explains how to lessen racial tensions

Consultant shares how tough conversations and personal reevaluation can provide stronger cultural awareness
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Recent national incidents, like George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and another with a White woman calling 911 on a Black man in a New York park, have heightened racial tensions in the country.

Racism is also growing on social media and is now peppered with hate speech, and even threats. WITN recently posted a fact-based study about Black drivers being pulled over by the police twice as much as White drivers. Reaction to the post garnered hateful comments.

Desiree Adaway of the Adaway Group is an expert who teaches managers and employees about cultural awareness. She said she encourages conversations about race in the workplace and thinks it can help ease racial tensions, and lead to a more inclusive atmosphere.

The Adaway Group is a North Carolina-based organization that creates and manages multicultural teams through organizational change in more than 40 countries.

Adaway said the some of the reactions to scientific truth may reflect how we have room to grow and learn. “Just because something didn’t happen to you, or you’re not familiar with it, doesn’t mean it’s not true,” she explained.

She said the key to change is to take a step back and try to see how something we say or do could be perceived to a person of color or a group that’s different from you.

“We can say something with great intention, but the impact of what we say may be felt differently,” she said.

Adaway encourages those important conversations and the reevaluation of perceptions so that people can learn and work together to make the world a more inclusive, equitable place.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane

NEW: Tropical Storm Hanna forms in the Gulf of Mexico; Tropical Storm Gonzalo

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger, Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Tropical Storm Gonzalo will be tracking towards the Antilles later this week.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Still hot with rain on Friday; Lower heat index

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
We have another heat advisory in effect through 7pm Thursday. Heat index: 105-110°.

News

State makes urgent call to stop spread of COVID-19 in Hispanic communities

Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday, an urgent call went out to the Latino and Hispanic communities where coronavirus case numbers continue to rise.

News

Power back on for thousands without power earlier in Beaufort County area

Updated: 3 hours ago
Power is back on Thursday evening for those in the Beaufort County area.

News

Mental Health experts offer teachers ways to deal with stress

Updated: 4 hours ago
The start of the new school year is less than a month away, and as we get closer to August 17th stress and anxiety for educators is on the rise.

Latest News

News

Local ancestry search connects Black and White relatives

Updated: 4 hours ago
An ancestry website is helping a Pitt County School teacher learn more about racial relations and his family history.

News

State makes urgent call to stop spread of COVID-19 in Hispanic communities

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
Governor Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen were joined by the Consulates General of Mexico and Guatemala, urging the LatinX communities to take preventive measures against COVID-19.

News

Local ancestry search connects Black and White relatives

Updated: 5 hours ago
Ancestry DNA helped Marq Harrington find an unexpected distant cousin through the service.

News

Training new teachers during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
COVID-19 restrictions are making crowded hallways and clustered desks a scene of the past.

News

Expert explains how to lessen racial tensions

Updated: 6 hours ago
Recent national incidents, like George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and another with a White woman calling 911 on a Black man in a New York park, have heightened racial tensions in the country.

News

Two more Pitt County government employees get COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
Two more Pitt County government employees have the coronavirus, forcing that office to close to the public.