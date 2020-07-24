Eddie Stubbs, Voice Of “The Grand Ole Opry,” Retires

(WSMV/NBC News) Grand Ole Opry announcer and WSM radio host Eddie Stubbs is retiring.

His voice and passion for country music made Stubbs a faceless star on the late-night radio waves of WSM.

"I just thought it was time to spend my life with my wife Debbie while we're still relatively young," said says.

Stubbs first came to Nashville to play fiddle for country's queen Kitty Wells, but his best instrument - that voice - took him to radio.

His knowledge of country music detail is unmatched in Music City. Songs never sounded so good until Stubbs introduced them with little known facts.

"I just knew as a picker myself that a good song was about more than just the singer, so I wanted the audience to know about the rest of the band," Stubbs says.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2EdGzl3

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.