Advertisement

COVID-19 recovery can take a few weeks even for young adults

FILE - In this Thursday, May 21, 2020 file photo, circles designed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by encouraging social distancing are placed in San Francisco's Dolores Park. Recovering from even mild coronavirus infections can take at least two to three weeks, according to U.S. research published online Friday, July 24, 2020.
FILE - In this Thursday, May 21, 2020 file photo, circles designed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by encouraging social distancing are placed in San Francisco's Dolores Park. Recovering from even mild coronavirus infections can take at least two to three weeks, according to U.S. research published online Friday, July 24, 2020.(AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Recovering from even mild coronavirus infections can take at least two to three weeks, according to U.S. research published Friday.

Lingering symptoms can even affect otherwise healthy young adults. Among those aged 18 to 34 with no chronic illness, 1 in 5 were still experiencing COVID-19 symptoms after two to three weeks, the study found.

Cough, fatigue and body aches were among the most common persistent symptoms.

Most previous research on long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms has focused on sicker hospitalized adults. Only 7% of patients in the new study needed hospital treatment.

The study was led by researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They did phone surveys of 274 patients in several states who tested positive for the virus between the end of March and June 4. Patients were queried two to three weeks after those tests.

About one-third of middle-aged adults had not fully recovered, and for those 50 and older, the rate was almost half.

Patients with chronic illness, especially obesity, were more likely to have lingering symptoms.

The results are somewhat surprising, since with flu and many other viral infections, most patients recover completely within two weeks, said Dr. Wesley Self of Vanderbilt University. He leads a network of 14 medical centers that collaborated with the CDC on the study.

Some of the current U.S. spikes in infections are thought to be driven by young adults gathering in bars and other places. Self said the study results should underscore that they “should take social distancing very seriously.”

Although COVID-19 has disproportionately affected Blacks and Hispanics, they were not more likely than others in this study to face long recoveries.

___

Follow AP Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner at @LindseyTanner.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

National Politics

No need to worry, ‘Paw Patrol’ has not been canceled

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Nick Jr., the network that runs the popular children’s show, said its cancellation is news to them.

National Politics

Trump, GOP ally vow Confederate base names won’t change

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
The House and Senate have overwhelmingly approved bills to change Confederate base names.

Coronavirus

26 deaths in 3 US convents, as nuns confront the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
At a convent near Detroit, 13 nuns have died of COVID-19. The toll is seven at a center for Maryknoll sisters in New York, and six at a Wisconsin convent that serves nuns with fading memories.

National

Press Secretary incorrectly states Paw Patrol is canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany incorrectly states children's television show Paw Patrol was canceled.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Inmate tests positive at Greenville juvenile detention center

Updated: 2 hours ago
The state Department of Public Safety says the youth is now in medical isolation at the Pitt Juvenile Detention Center in Greenville.

National

Virus-shadowed Emmy nods could bring surprises, diversity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By LYNN ELBER
With isolation-forced time on their hands, TV industry members may have been more diligent about searching out potential nominees that otherwise would have been overlooked.

Coronavirus

Washington County requires masks in all county buildings

Updated: 3 hours ago
Washington County said while Gov. Roy Cooper ordered masks to be worn back on June 24th, there was some uncertainty whether it applied to county-owned buildings.

News

OBX: Motorcyclist thrown from bike in rear-end collision

Updated: 3 hours ago
Kill Devil Hills police say the crash happened on U.S. 158 Friday around 2:25 p.m near the Publix.

National

Woman attacked in bed by rabid fox in N.C.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Her 9-year-old beagle Duchess was on the floor when a fox crept through the doggy door and ran into her room.