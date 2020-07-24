Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police looking for Dairy Queen burglars

Goldsboro police released surveillance video on Friday of a break-in at Dairy Queen.
Goldsboro police released surveillance video on Friday of a break-in at Dairy Queen.
Jul. 24, 2020
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - We all know it’s been hot outside, but stealing from Dairy Queen is downright criminal.

Goldsboro police on Friday released surveillance video of two men inside the Dairy Queen on Wayne Memorial Drive.

The two were caught on camera back on July 10th.

Police said the burglars ran out the back door, but haven’t said what was taken in the break-in.

Anyone who knows who the men are should call Goldsboro police at 919-580-4212. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $1,000 for information that leads to felony arrests and their number is 919-735-2255.

