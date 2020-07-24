Advertisement

Busy uptown Greenville intersection reopens

The busy intersection in uptown Greenville had been closed since February.
The busy intersection in uptown Greenville had been closed since February.(WITN)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The last major street closure for infrastructure improvements in uptown Greenville is done, more than a month ahead of schedule.

The intersection of Evans Street and Reade Circle has been closed since February so work could progress on the Town Creek Culvert project. It reopened this afternoon.

Some damp weather did cause a delay in reopening one section. The city says Reade Circle, from Evans to Cotanche will reopen on Monday.

The project will still force a portion of West 9th Street to close soon, while sections of West 8th and Ficklen streets remain shut down because of work.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Inmate tests positive at Greenville juvenile detention center

Updated: 2 hours ago
The state Department of Public Safety says the youth is now in medical isolation at the Pitt Juvenile Detention Center in Greenville.

Coronavirus

Washington County requires masks in all county buildings

Updated: 3 hours ago
Washington County said while Gov. Roy Cooper ordered masks to be worn back on June 24th, there was some uncertainty whether it applied to county-owned buildings.

News

OBX: Motorcyclist thrown from bike in rear-end collision

Updated: 3 hours ago
Kill Devil Hills police say the crash happened on U.S. 158 Friday around 2:25 p.m near the Publix.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Eddie Stubbs, Voice Of “The Grand Ole Opry,” Retires

Updated: 4 hours ago
One of the most recognizable voices in country music, Grand Ole Opry host and announcer Eddie Stubbs, is stepping away from the microphone.

News

Eddie Stubbs, Voice Of “The Grand Ole Opry,” Retires

Updated: 4 hours ago
One of the most recognizable voices in country music, Grand Ole Opry host and announcer Eddie Stubbs, is stepping away from the microphone.

Crime

Duck’s town manager resigns after arrest on assault charges

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Chris Layton was charged back on July 15th on two counts of assault on a female.

News

Front line workers in North Carolina share experiences via video diaries

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tori Poole
Front line medical workers in North Carolina are describing their difficult experiences amid the pandemic through video diary entries.

Coronavirus

NBC video diaries from NC front line medical workers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|

News

COVID-19: State sees 2,100 new cases, 20 additional deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Department of Health & Human Services said there were 1,188 hospitalizations on Thursday.