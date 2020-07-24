Busy uptown Greenville intersection reopens

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The last major street closure for infrastructure improvements in uptown Greenville is done, more than a month ahead of schedule.

The intersection of Evans Street and Reade Circle has been closed since February so work could progress on the Town Creek Culvert project. It reopened this afternoon.

Some damp weather did cause a delay in reopening one section. The city says Reade Circle, from Evans to Cotanche will reopen on Monday.

The project will still force a portion of West 9th Street to close soon, while sections of West 8th and Ficklen streets remain shut down because of work.

