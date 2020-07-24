A Little Bit of Sunshine: A surprise album + batter up

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The coronavirus pandemic can feel scary and overwhelming, which is why the WITN News at Sunrise team wants to share some good stories happening in our world every Friday morning.

Liz, Jim and Austin will each pick a story highlighting the helpers, the givers or just anything to simply make you smile during this trying time.

The stories will highlight people in our own community, country or around the world.

Here are the stories highlighted on July 24:

Liz’s Choice:

Surprise! In a move no one saw coming, Taylor Swift released her eighth album “Folklore” at midnight.

She announced the surprise on her Instagram Thursday. She said the album wasn’t something she was planning to do, but when the pandemic hit, she suddenly had a lot of free time to create music.

The album has 16 songs and one music video to the song Cardigan, which Swift wrote and directed.

Jim’s Choice:

Batter up! The New York Yankees and Washington Nationals faced off in the first game of the abbreviated 2020 Major League Baseball season, which has been delayed since March because of the pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a Nationals fan, threw out the first pitch.

The Yankees won the game 4-1.

