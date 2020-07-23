Wayne Community College president to co-lead state college’s diversity initiative

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - In the newly created role, Dr. Thomas A. Walker Jr. of Wayne Community College will the co-lead a new North Carolina Community Colleges System Advisory Council Initiative on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

In this role, he and co-leader Dr. Donald Tomas of Southwestern Community College will lead an examination of policies and practices of the 58 sister institutions, state administration, and their boards.

Walker said that he’s honored to be chosen for the position. “I am excited for the opportunity to address these important issues and to work with my colleague, Dr. Donald Tomas of Southwestern Community College,” he said.

The creation of the role is one of the last acts of former Community College System President Peter Hans before leaving to become head of the UNC college system.

Hans said, “We must ensure that colleges not only have diversity but celebrate it, that we tear down any existing systemic barriers, and that we create an environment where every member of our community is treated equally, with respect.”

The two leaders will regularly reporting on their progress to the State Board of Community Colleges’ Advisory Council and are to provide guidelines for colleges to use in examining their policies and their final recommendations for future steps by June 30, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.