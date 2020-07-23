Advertisement

Utility bills soar during heatwave

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday is the 13th day in a row with highs in the 90′s, but it can feel like 105 to 110 degrees. Lynwood Harris said these conditions might be too much of a scorcher.

“We plan to work today, but its too hot right now,” said Harris.

So far, only four days in July have been below 90 degrees, a pattern that will surely push folks inside where it’s cooler, but be sure not to bring that inside temperature too low. Johnathan Sergeant is an Energy Services Specialist with Greenville Utilities and he said “What you want to try to do in that home is manage that thermostat at the highest comfortable setting.”

Sergeant said keeping the temperature inside around 76-78 degrees will help manage those bills, but if you can’t handle that much heat, set it to a temperature that you can deal with. James Heath said, “About 73, be comfortable and let it stay there.”

When its 90 degrees outside, it’s hard for your system to keep up and it can be expensive. Some have even seen bills double in summer months. Heath said, “It usually runs about $200 and something, but in the summertime, it’ll go up to about 400 and something.”

Since he got his house renovated, his bills have been more consistent year-round. “I got the right installation and stuff in it, it usually stays around in the 200′s,” he said.

Turning on the fan could help keep with comfort too, “The ceiling fans and the house fans are certainty low users of energy so that helps a lot.” said Sergeant. One patron said his fan’s been on non-stop for the past five months.”And that helps get that breeze flowing through the house to make sure you don’t get stagnant air.” Harris said.

