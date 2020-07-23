Advertisement

Two more Pitt County government employees get COVID-19

(WITN)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two more Pitt County government employees have the coronavirus, forcing that office to close to the public.

The employees work in the Tax Assessors Office on Evans Street.

The county said on Tuesday they learned of one employee in that office testing positive, and then Thursday a second employee also tested positive.

That second employee was in the office today and left when hearing the test results. The other employee had already been out of the office for a week on self-quarantine.

The Tax Assessors Office will be closed to the public for the next two weeks and has been professionally sanitized. The Tax Collection Office, which is in a separate building, will remain open.

The county says due to recent security upgrades and renovations that include walled and glass barriers, the risk of exposure to the public at the Tax Assessors Office was very minimal.

Last month, the Vital Records Division for the Register of Deeds Office in the courthouse was shut down when an employee there tested positive.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

