Advertisement

Trump cancels GOP convention in Florida

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he is cancelling the GOP convention in Florida. (Source: CNN)
President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he is cancelling the GOP convention in Florida. (Source: CNN)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is announcing that he has canceled segments of the Republican National Convention scheduled for Florida next month, citing a ``flare-up'' of the coronavirus.

Convention events will still be held in North Carolina.

Trump said Thursday of Jacksonville: ``To have a big convention is not the right time.‘'

Trump moved parts of the GOP convention to Florida last month amid a dispute with North Carolina’s Democratic leaders over holding an event indoors with maskless supporters.

But those plans were steadily scaled back as virus cases spiked in Florida and much of the country over the last month.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

National

Jobless claims rise as cutoff of extra $600 benefit nears

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

National

Over 4 million COVID cases: America's 15-day surge

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
The COVID flare-up in Florida triggering President Trump to cancel the RNC in Jacksonville as cases surge past 4 million America.

National

New study: Hydroxychloroquine doesn’t help COVID patients

Updated: 8 hours ago
Hospital patients taking hydroxychloroquine fared no better than those who didn’t.

Latest News

National

US Mint: ‘We need your help’ by using exact change when making purchases

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Travis Leder
The U.S. Mint is asking for the public to make purchases using exact change.

Coronavirus

30 inmates at Carteret Correctional have COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Carteret County Health Department says the prison population was tested on Tuesday.

News

COVID-19: Beaufort County sees second virus death

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Department of Health & Human Services said there were 1,188 hospitalizations on Thursday.

National

U.S. Mint wants consumers to use exact change

Updated: 10 hours ago
|

National

Movie theaters implore studios: Release the blockbusters

Updated: 10 hours ago
A long time ago in a pre-COVID universe far, far away, blockbusters opened around the globe simultaneously or nearly so. In 1975, “Jaws” set the blueprint. Concentrate marketing. Open wide. Pack them in.

Coronavirus

‘Miracle’ patient leaves hospital after 128 days battling COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
A New York man who was hospitalized for about four months with COVID-19 is back home.