Power back on for thousands without power earlier in Beaufort County area

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Power is back on Thursday evening for those in the Beaufort County area. It was knocked out Thursday night for an estimated 3,954 customers in the Beaufort county. According to the Duke Energy Power Outage Map, about 1,500 customers in Craven County now have power restored as well.

Power was out for more than an hour. Customers in individual towns such as Grimesland, Vanceboro, Blounts Creek, and Pinetops also reported being without power earlier in the evening.

Some customers, who were out shopping at the local Walmart, said the outage happened sometime between 6:15 and 6:30 Thursday evening and “everything went black.”

No word on what caused the outage, but lightning associated with a thunderstorm is threatening the entire viewing area.

