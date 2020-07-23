Sociologist and attorney weigh in on Portland protests

(WITN) - For more than 50 days straight, protesters have marched in the streets of Portland, Oregon in response to the death of George Floyd and other unarmed African Americans at the hands of law enforcement.

And with no end in sight, The Trump Administration deployed federal forces to the city in what they say is an effort to protect federal property.

However, protesters say these actions are only fueling their outrage as videos have circled social media showing what appears to be the controversial way federal agencies are handling arrests.

Throughout history, sociology professor Bob Edwards says we’ve rarely seen intervention on the federal level work to diffuse civil rights protests such as what we see in Portland.

Edwards said, ”The federal agents that have gone in seem to be kind of ignoring all of those gradual... I guess I’ll call them reforms made by local police departments.”

Edwards has researched political protests. He says the unrest going on now, is unlike anything he’s studied.

“Regular, sustained people getting out in the streets is really unusual. Actually, it’s probably the first time its ever happened since I was too young to remember,” said Edwards.

All over social media, videos have surfaced of how protesters have been treated. For example, one shows a Navy veteran being beaten with a baton and another shows a man being arrested and put in an unmarked car.

Edwards says this behavior can escalate and already heightened public outrage. He says law enforcement agencies have made efforts to move away from this type of force as it’s been proven unconstitutional in the past.

Edwards says the actions of the President are side-stepping the option of calling out the National Guard to send in federal agencies to do the policing.

“Heavy-handed policing of protests generally intensifies protests,” said Edwards.

Criminal defense attorney Tyrell Clemons says he’s represented protesters before. He says it makes things difficult when federal agents get involved.

Clemons said, “When a federal agents gets involved, especially one that’s unmarked, now, as a lawyer, I don’t know who it was. Was is the Department of Homeland Security? Was it the FBI? Who was it?”

Clemons says if protesters damage property, they will face consequences. However, proving federal authority stepped over the line can be tricky.

“It’s far more difficult when the feds get involved,” said Clemons, “I think it’s making the situation far more difficult in multiple aspects One: it’s escalating the situation. And then, it’s harder to have accountability from that stance. I mean, the mayor can only do so much to a federal agent.”

And with President Trump threatening more federal involvement in other cities, Edwards doesn't see these protests stopping.

Edwards said, “I would imagine if there are renewed protests around the country over issues running up to the election, over the election results, or over the transition of power. If that’s the case after the election, what’s going on in Portland may be a preview of how the administration is going to handle those events over the next four months.”

In response, more than a dozen mayors have joined Portland in asking the Trump Administration to remove federal forces and stop plans to send them to other major American cities.

In the last week, at least 40 protesters were arrested on charges varying from resisting arrest to disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.