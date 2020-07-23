Sen. Thom Tillis offers plan for Coronavirus plan for families, cities, states and country

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) unveils a new plan full of recommendations for families, cities, states, and the federal government as the country battles the coronavirus.

He discusses the latest federal relief package and school re-opening, as well as the Republican National Convention and whether he would welcome federal law enforcement assistance in North Carolina.

