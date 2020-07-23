Phillip’s Forecast: Still scorching Thursday; Isolated PM storms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Thursday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: MODERATE

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

July Temperature Stats:

12th warmest on record (82.3 +2.0º)

19 of 23 days this month registered in the 90s

Thursday is the 14th straight day in the 90s

Record for 90º days in July: 28 (1932)

Last year: 26

So far this year: 19

Thursday & Friday

Expect more sunshine and hot weather Thursday afternoon before an incoming cold front leads to a better chance of rain over the last day of the work week. Rain chances will rise from 30% late Thursday to 60% Friday. The rain and cloud cover will drop the highs from the mid 90s Thursday to the upper 80s on Friday. We’ll endure one more heat advisory from noon to 7pm Thursday with the heat index peaking near 106°. Winds will continue to blow in out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Overnight lows will fall to the low to mid 70s.

Saturday & Sunday

We’ll stay muggy into the weekend with highs near 90° Saturday to the low 90s on Sunday. The heat index will push to around 100° each afternoon. Scattered storms will fire up once again Saturday afternoon with rain chances around 40%. Rain chances will come down on Sunday as high pressure rebuilds late in the weekend into early next week. With diminishing rain chances highs will lift back to the mid 90s early next week with potentially more heat advisories for eastern North Carolina.