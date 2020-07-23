Advertisement

Onslow County Commissioner calls for removal of confederate monument

Commissioner Robin Knapp said during the county commissioner meeting Monday said the monument belonged in a museum or a cemetery.
By Liam Collins
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There is growing pressure to remove the confederate memorial from outside the Onslow County courthouse. County Commissioner Robin Knapp joined over 1,500 people who signed an online petition Monday when he called for its relocation.

“I don’t think we should have any monuments on state property in terms of the confederate war,” said Knapp. “I believed in some of the issues from both sides. They fought for what they believed in. But, I don’t believe that a monument like that with cannonballs on top of it should stand on a courthouse.”

County officials tell me their hands are tied. The monument falls under a state law prohibiting counties from taking any action without approval from the North Carolina Historical Commission, according to County Manager Sharon Russell.

“The fact is, we have no legal authority to do anything with it right now,” said Commissioner Royce Bennett, “If the legislature wants to give us the authority to do something, we don’t know what the parameters might be.”

The 2015 law may not allow counties to remove statues single-handedly, but it does allow them to request permission, especially if the board believes it poses a threat to public safety. Other statues in our area have been removed for this reason.

“There are lawsuits going on over those movements,” said Bennett. “I don’t see any reason to put the citizens of Onslow County in jeopardy and to fight a lawsuit because we overstep our bounds.”

Both Bennett and Russell agree the monument does not pose a threat to public safety. Knapp, however, said Monday the statue does pose a threat to justice for African Americans.

“That makes a lot of people that are minorities skeptical of the fairness that they will receive,” said Knapp. “You may not see it, some other people may not see it. Because you’re not a minority.”

Public comments were also made by citizens in at commissioners meeting in Carteret County Monday. Officials tell WITN News there are no plans by the board to remove that statue.

