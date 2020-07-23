It’s Sprinkle Day! Duck Donuts celebrating with giveaway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Add some color to your favorite treats!

Thursday is Sprinkle Day and Duck Donuts is hoping to celebrate and support their mission to sprinkle happiness through the community.

Each customer will get a free glazed, vanilla or chocolate icing donut with rainbow sprinkles.

Duck Donuts is also offering a limited-time Sprinkle Happiness Assortment until Sunday. The Sprinkle Happiness Assortment features a variety of sprinkle combinations such as:

· Strawberry Confetti: Strawberry Icing with Rainbow Sprinkles

· Blueberry Lemonade: Blueberry Icing with Lemon Drizzle

· Beach Ball: Vanilla Icing with Rainbow Sprinkles and Chocolate Drizzle

· Sunrise: Lemon Icing with Raspberry Drizzle

Sprinkle Day was founded in 2017 by baker and cookbook author Rosie Alyea.

