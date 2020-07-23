Free COVID-19 testing site happening in Oak City

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - You have another chance to get tested for COVID-19 Thursday.

Residents of Martin, Tyrrell, and Washington County can get tested at the West Martin Community Center in Oak City.

The drive-thru testing will be from 1 p.m. -5 p.m. You can make an appointment by calling (252) 793-1620.

Multiple people can get tested in a car, but everyone needs an appointment.

All insurances cover the test. Tests will also be provided at no cost for uninsured patients.

