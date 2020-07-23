ECU’s Tyler Snead named to 2020 Paul Hornung watch list

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (ECU) – East Carolina sophomore receiver and return specialist Tyler Snead is one of 47 players named to the 2020 Paul Hornung Award Watch List, according to an announcement by the Louisville Sports Commission Thursday.

Snead is the fifth Pirate since the award’s inception in 2010 to earn inclusion on the watch list following Dwayne Harris (2010), Justin Hardy (2014), Zay Jones (2015) and Quay Johnson (2016).

Last year, Snead started seven of 12 games and hauled down a team-high 66 receptions for 759 yards (11.5 ypc) with a squad-best five touchdowns. He also added 516 return yards (481/KOR, 35/PR) with another score, finishing his redshirt freshman campaign with 1,302 all-purpose yards. Snead stood among the American Athletic Conference’s top 10 in kickoff return average (19.2 ypr) and matched an ECU single-game record with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the USF tilt.

The Raleigh, N.C. native authored a pair of 100-yard receiving contests which included a personal-best outing at SMU where he caught 19 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns to earn AAC Offensive Player-of-the-Week honors. The following week at Connecticut, he caught 16 passes for 126 yards for a combined two-game clip of 35 grabs for 366 yards.

Snead closed the season by posting 100-plus all-purpose yards in the last six consecutive contests against UCF (107), USF (222), Cincinnati (102), SMU (102), Connecticut (166) and Tulsa (132). Additionally, he scored a collective six touchdowns in the final six games (five receiving, one kickoff return).

A 2020 Preseason All-AAC pick as a receiver and return specialist by both Athlons and Phil Steel’s College Football Preview Magazine, Snead has caught 81 passes for 995 yards (12.3 ypc) with nine touchdowns, while adding 27 yards on the ground and a combined 516 return yards with another score in 16 career games (10 starts).

The Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse, now in its 11th season, is presented annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission. The LSC created the PHA to recognize the distinctive talents of student-athletes and help preserve the legacy of Paul Hornung – a man many consider the most versatile player in the history of college and professional football. Each year, the winner and his family are honored at a banquet presented by UofL at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville, Ky.

The 2020 Watch List was compiled by a panel of college football experts based on a combination of 2019 statistics, career performance, sports information director recommendations and expectations heading into the 2020 season. Players may be added to the watch list during the regular season based on performance.

