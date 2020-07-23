ECU QB Holton Ahlers named to 2020 Wuerffel Trophy watch list

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (ECU) – East Carolina junior quarterback Holton Ahlers has been named to the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, according to an announcement by the organization Thursday.

A 2020 Preseason All-American Athletic Conference selection by Athlon’s, Ahlers has already surpassed the 5,000-yard aerial mark in 22 career (15 starts) contests. In his two seasons with the Pirates, he has completed 391-of-705 passes for 5,172 yards and 33 touchdowns while only suffering 13 interceptions. Ahlers owns one 500-yard, four 400-yard and eight 300-yard passing outings and has thrown at least one scoring pass in 15 of 22 games. He currently ranks seventh on ECU’s career passing yards, completions and total offense (6,123) lists.

Last year, Ahlers threw for 3,387 yards (264-of-442) and 21 touchdowns with only 10 interceptions. On the national (FBS) level, he ranked ninth in total offense (3,746 yards),12th in passing yards per game (282.2), 17th in completions per game (22.0) and 21st in passing yards. He also established three single-game school records during the course of the season – passing yards (535 vs. Cincinnati), passing touchdowns (six vs. SMU) and most total yards (556 vs. Cincinnati).

A dual-threat quarterback, Ahlers has racked up 951 yards on 227 carries (4.2 ypr) and tallied 12 touchdowns. He stands sixth all-time in ECU quarterback rushing yards, just 535 shy of surpassing Leander Green’s current school-record of 1,485. He has accounted for 45 career touchdowns (33 passing, 12 rushing), and of his 33 aerial scores, 29 have come in league play.

In the classroom, Ahlers is a four-time ECU Director of Athletics Honor Roll and two-time AAC All-Academic selection majoring in communications. He has also volunteered his time in the community working with programs such as Aces for Autism, Food Bank of Eastern North Carolina, James & Connie Maynard Children's Hospital/Vidant Medical Center, Pirate Armada, Pitt County Trash Pick-up, Ronald McDonald House and the Special Olympics.

The Wuerffel Trophy, known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service," is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach. Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback from the University of Florida, Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.

Voting for the Wuerffel Trophy is performed by a national selection committee that includes college football television and print media, industry notables, former head coaches and prior Wuerffel Trophy recipients. The formal announcement of the 2020 recipient will be made at the National Football Foundation’s press conference in New York City on Dec 8. The presentation of the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy will occur on February 5, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.