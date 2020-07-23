Advertisement

ECU AD Jon Gilbert: “It is not going to be a normal fall.”

By Tyler Feldman
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert continued his transparency with Pirate Nation during the COVID-19 pandemic by speaking virtually during Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce’s power luncheon Wednesday afternoon.

Gilbert hit on several important notes, including the fact that ECU women’s basketball head coach Kim McNeill will be heading a new Racial Equality Task Force.

The ECU Director of Athletics also said he will have a good idea on the fall sports season by August 1, adding that everything is still on the table.

Gilbert said he is not in favor of playing football games at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with no fans, but also stressed that this will be a “survival year, not a revenue year.”

In regards to the Norfolk State football game, Gilbert said that game will be pushed back to a later date at a later time.

Live Updates From Tyler Feldman’s Twitter

#ECU AD Jon Gilbert on the return of fall sports: “I do think that we’ll have a good idea by August 1.” Gilbert is currently speaking via Zoom to the the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce.

Gilbert says he is also implementing a “Racial Equality Task Force” within the #ECU athletics department. @ECUWBB head coach @ECUCoachKim will be heading this new initiative.

Gilbert is also hitting on the name, image and likeness conversation. He says he is all for his student-athletes benefiting from this change.

In regards to the fall sports season, Gilbert says “everything is still on the table... but it is not going to be a typical fall.” He says 50 percent or less capacity will likely be the case inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. “I am not in favor of playing games w/o fans.”

#ECU AD JG: “It’s really hard to be strategic right now. With COVID, we’ve been extremely reactionary, and I think that reactionary period is going to last a little while longer.”

If a CFB season does happen, Gilbert says it will be a much different look inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. No spirit squads on the field. Limited fans in the stands. Make the gameday experience as “bubble” like as possible to keep the student-athletes safe.

Gilbert says the #AAC is working on multiple models for a flexible football schedule this coming fall. “No landing spot” has been determined just yet though. That will happen around August 1, according to Gilbert.

“We’ve had no formal discussions about how tailgating [outside DFS] will be at this time.” —#ECU AD Jon Gilbert

“This coming year is not a revenue year, it will be a survival year.” —#ECU AD Jon Gilbert

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: 6 hours ago
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

ECU’s Jake Verity named to 2020 Lou Groza Watch List

Updated: 8 hours ago
A year ago, Verity the lead the AAC in field goals made (24), field goals made per game (2.00) and kick scoring (105), while standing third in total scoring and sixth in field goal percentage (82.8 percent).

Sports

Tobs trip Twins, 14-1

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tyler Feldman
The Wilson Tobs downed the Fuquay-Varina Twins 14-1 on Tuesday night at historic Fleming Stadium.

Latest News

Sports

5 local baseball players enjoying summer with the Wilson Tobs

Updated: 8 hours ago
Recurring recording of WITN News at 6pm

Sports

ECU’s Jake Verity named to 2020 Lou Groza Watch List

Updated: 8 hours ago
Recurring recording of WITN News at 6pm

Sports

ECU AD Jon Gilbert: "It is not going to be a normal fall."

Updated: 8 hours ago
Recurring recording of WITN News at 6pm

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

Sports

Charlotte FC announced as name for new MLS team

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tyler Feldman
Charlotte FC will begin play in 2022 at Bank of America Stadium, also the home of the NFL’s Carolina’s Panthers.

Sports

AAC delays start of fall Olympic sports season until Sept. 1

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tyler Feldman
The decision allows member institutions additional time to implement protocols for a safe return to competition for student-athletes, coaches, and staff members.