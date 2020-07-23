Duck’s town manager arrested in office on assault charges

DUCK, N.C. (WITN) - Duck’s town manager was recently arrested in his office on assault charges.

In the arrest report provided by Duck town officials, town manager Chris Layton is accused of assaulting a female co-worker. Officials have confirmed Layton has been placed on leave after he was arrested on July 15th in his office at Town Hall.

Layton was released from the Dare County Detention Center after posting a $5,000 bond. Joe Heard is listed on the town’s website as acting town manager.

