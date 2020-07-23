Chicken and cheese giveaway taking place in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Around 36,000 pounds of chicken and cheese are being given away for free.

Martha’s Mission Cupboard in Morehead City is giving away the boxes of food right now.

We’re told each box comes with five pounds of chicken and five pounds of cheese inside.

The giveaway began around 9 a.m. and will continue until all of the food is gone.

Organizers tell us the donation of food was made possible by Gleaning For the World.

The organization’s website says its mission “is to share the love of God at home and around the world through the efficient delivery of high quality, life-saving supplies to victims of poverty and devastation by connecting corporate surplus to critical needs.”

The giveaway is taking place at 901 Bay Street.

