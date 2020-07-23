Advertisement

30 inmates at Carteret Correctional have COVID-19

30 inmates at an Eastern Carolina prison have tested positive for COVID-19. (MGN)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Health officials are monitoring a COVID-19 outbreak at another Eastern Carolina state prison.

The state Department of Public Safety says 30 inmates at the Carteret Correctional Center in Newport tested positive.

The Carteret County Health Department says the prison population was tested on Tuesday and say DPS officials expect more test results over the next two days.

The state is in the process of testing all state prisoners.

Those who tested positive at Carteret CI have been placed in medical isolation to help lessen the spread of the virus.

To date, 1,132 prisoners have tested positive in state prisons. Six of those inmates have passed away from the virus.

The largest outbreak in the east has been at Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro where 3 inmates have died and 705 came down with the virus.

