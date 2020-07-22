Woman critically injured in Jacksonville hotel fire

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say that a person was critically injured in a hotel fire on Tuesday.

Jacksonville police say that firefighters and officers responded around 12:25 p.m. to a fire at the Comfort Suites on Workshop Lane.

First responders found a small fire in one of the guest rooms and evacuated that floor of the hotel.

We’re told a 51-year-old Maysville woman who was staying in the room was injured.

She was taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and then airlifted to the UNC Chapel Hill Burn Center.

Employees and guests were allowed back into the hotel once it was deemed safe.

The investigation by fire and police is ongoing.

