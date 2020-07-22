Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms over Atlantic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN)

Tropical Storm Gonzalo has formed as Tropical Depression 7 strengthened this morning over the Central Atlantic Ocean. The storm is moving west-northwest at 12 mph with sustained winds of 45 mph. Gonzalo is centered 1250 miles east of the Windward Islands.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo is expected to reach the Windward Islands by midday Saturday at tropical storm strength. The storm is expected to continue tracking westward through the central Caribbean Sea through the remainder of the weekend, showing minimal track shifts over the next several days.

Discussion:

So far, the 2020 season is off to a fast, record-setting start. This is the earliest “G” named storm to ever develop. This is the first cyclone to form deep in the Atlantic in the young 2020 hurricane season. An African tropical wave developing into a tropical cyclone is the first evidence that the Atlantic is starting to support these long track systems. It’s also a reminder that as we work into August and September (peak season), the focus will shift to these types of systems.

National Hurricane Center forecasts keep Gonzalo just below hurricane strength over the next 5 days. It will pose no threat to Eastern North Carolina over the next seven days.

