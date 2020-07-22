Advertisement

Tobs trip Twins, 14-1

By Tyler Feldman
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WILSON, N.C. (TOBS) – The Wilson Tobs downed the Fuquay-Varina Twins 14-1 on Tuesday night at historic Fleming Stadium. It was the sixth time Wilson has scored double-digit runs this year as they swept the season series.

The Twins got their lone run of the ballgame in the top of the first. A leadoff double for Corbin Lanowits got the inning started. Koby Collins brought him in with a single. After a walk, Tobs starter Nick Massa settled down, retiring the final eight batters he saw. The right-hander went three innings allowing that one run.

The Tobs tied it in the bottom of the first on a wild pitch and took a two-run lead on an error in the second. Wilson’s offense exploded in the third inning, sending eleven batters to the plate. Ethan English lifted his first home run of the season to get things going, a two-run shot. Tyler Jones, Trey Sweeney and Logan Eickhoff all drove in runs in the inning to exit with a 9-1 lead.

Wilson piled on in the fifth. A three-run home run for Chris Meyers broke an eighteen day home run-less streak as a part of a five run inning. With the run rule in effect, the Tobs defeated the Twins 14-1 in seven innings for their fourteenth win of the season.

The Tobs are home on Thursday night to host the Martinsville Mustangs for the first time this season. Historic Fleming Stadium remains closed to the general public, but games are viewable on CPLBaseball.tv and Greenlight TV.

