The Bahamas bans US tourists in order to contain spread of COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Bahamas is closing to most international travelers due to coronavirus concerns and that includes the United States.

Travelers from the U.S. will be banned from the Bahamas starting Wednesday.

CNN travel says this could be a big financial loss for the country because half of the nation’s money comes from tourism alone and the majority of those tourists are from the U.S.

Only people from the United Kingdom, European Union, and Canada who have tested negative for COVID-19 will reportedly be allowed to travel to the Bahamas.

