Advertisement

Suspects charged in slaying of 3 friends fishing at Fla. lake

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK CO., Fla. (Gray News) - The sheriff’s office announced Wednesday they made arrests in connection to three people who were killed on their way to fish at a central Florida lake.

The Polk County sheriff said via news release that Tony "TJ" Wiggins, 26, had been charged with multiple crimes, including felony murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His girlfriend, 27-year-old Mary Whittemore, and his brother, 21-year-old William "Robert" Wiggins were charged with accessory after the fact of capital felony. Whittemore also was charged with tampering with evidence.

The victims, Damion Tillman, 23; Keven Springfield, 30; and Brandon Rollins, 27; were found dead July 17.

Detectives said a Dollar General bag at the crime scene led them back to the store, where they obtained surveillance footage and identified TJ Wiggins.

Investigators said Robert Wiggins told them in an interview that and his brother had been at the store and followed Tillman after he finished shopping.

He said his brother directed him to follow the victims' trucks. TJ Wiggins got out of the truck and attacked Springfield, accusing him of stealing his truck.

Tony "TJ" Wiggins, Mary Whittemore, William "Robert" Wiggins.
Tony "TJ" Wiggins, Mary Whittemore, William "Robert" Wiggins.(Polk Co., Fla. Sheriff)

Rollins and Tillman got out of their truck, and TJ Wiggins shot all three of them, Robert Wiggins told detectives.

The sheriff's office said neither TJ Wiggins nor Whittemore are cooperating with detectives. TJ Wiggins is a convicted felon who has served two stints in state prison.

On Saturday, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd described the killings as a "massacre." He said the men were beaten and shot.

"This is a horrific scene," Judd said at a news conference that day. "I've been to a lot of murder scenes in my life, and this ranks among the worst."

Rollins was still alive when the attackers left and called his father for help. His father rushed to the fishing spot about 10 minutes away but forgot his cellphone in the hurry to help his son. He drove to a nearby convenience store, and the clerk helped him reach authorities, but by the time they arrived, Rollins had died.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

Coronavirus

13 nuns die from coronavirus at convent outside Detroit

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Between April 10 and May 10, the convent lost 12 religious sisters between the ages of 69 and 99 to COVID-19. A 13th woman died in June.

National

Former Starbucks employee accused of spitting in NJ officers’ drinks

Updated: 3 hours ago
The 21-year-old suspect faces various charges in what police say appears to have been an isolated incident.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Still hot; Rain chances return

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Heat Advisory in effect from noon to 8pm Wednesday. Heat index: 105-110°.

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Gonzalo & Tropical Depression 8

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger, Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Tropical Depression Seven has formed in the deep Atlantic and is expected to become Tropical Storm Gonzalo over the next 24 hours.

Latest News

News

Sociologist and attorney weigh in on Portland protests

Updated: 5 hours ago
For more than 50 days straight, protesters have marched in the streets of Portland, Oregon in response to the death of George Floyd and other unarmed African Americans at the hands of law enforcement.

News

Officials investigating overnight fire at Washington business

Updated: 5 hours ago
Emergency officials in Washington say a fire destroyed a business in downtown overnight.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses COVID-19, possible next round of federal relief

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Health director asesses, gives outlook for Pitt County COVID response

Updated: 5 hours ago
As North Carolina prepares to cautiously return to school and awaits the implementation of Phase 3, Pitt County is nearing 18 weeks since its first case of COVID-19.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

News

STUDY: Black drivers pulled over twice the rate as white drivers in North Carolina

Updated: 6 hours ago
The North Carolina Criminal Justice Analysis Center studied ten years of traffic stops done by state troopers, sheriff deputies, and local police.