STUDY: Black drivers pulled over twice the rate as white drivers in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re a Black driver in North Carolina, you have twice the chance of getting pulled over by police than your white friend.

That’s one disturbing statistic made public today by the North Carolina Criminal Justice Analysis Center after they studied ten years of traffic stops done by state troopers, sheriff deputies, and local police.

The study says starting in 2009, the number of traffic stops in the state increased for a few years, and then dropped 13% by 2019. The rate of stops for Black drivers, according to the study, decreased by 15% during that ten year period, while stops for white drivers fell by 28%.

“The Governor’s Crime Commission is the Chief Advisory Body to the Governor and the secretary of the Department of Public Safety on criminal justice issues. It looks like the majority of traffic stop violations in North Carolina are either speed limit violations or vehicle regulatory or equipment violations.”

Lt. William Rhodes with the Bethel Police Department says he teaches his officers to never pull someone over just because of skin tone.

“We try to be as open to the public as we can and we try to be, being a small town we really have to do our best to work with the community and make everyone feel safe.”

You can read more about the study here

Overall, men are stopped more than women across the state. But the study found that Black women were pulled over more than white men between 2013 and 2019.

The North Carolina Criminal Justice Analysis Center studied 10 years of traffic stops. (North Carolina Criminal Justice Analysis Center)

“The Criminal Justice Analysis Center has been hard at work conducting non-partisan research and analysis to inform and support criminal justice decision-making. The study will serve to identify key criminal justice measures which can help evaluate police interactions with the public and improve law enforcement services.”

Since 2001, state law required law enforcement agencies to report data on traffic stops. So far, the state says it has a database of more than 25 million traffic stops.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.