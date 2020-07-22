STUDY: Black drivers pulled over twice the rate as white drivers in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re a Black driver in North Carolina, you have twice the chance of getting pulled over by police than your white friend.
That’s one disturbing statistic made public today by the North Carolina Criminal Justice Analysis Center after they studied ten years of traffic stops done by state troopers, sheriff deputies, and local police.
The study says starting in 2009, the number of traffic stops in the state increased for a few years, and then dropped 13% by 2019. The rate of stops for Black drivers, according to the study, decreased by 15% during that ten year period, while stops for white drivers fell by 28%.
Lt. William Rhodes with the Bethel Police Department says he teaches his officers to never pull someone over just because of skin tone.
Overall, men are stopped more than women across the state. But the study found that Black women were pulled over more than white men between 2013 and 2019.
Since 2001, state law required law enforcement agencies to report data on traffic stops. So far, the state says it has a database of more than 25 million traffic stops.
