Advertisement

STUDY: Black drivers pulled over twice the rate as white drivers in North Carolina

A study says Black drivers are twice as likely to get pulled over than white drivers in North Carolina
A study says Black drivers are twice as likely to get pulled over than white drivers in North Carolina(U.S. Air Force)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re a Black driver in North Carolina, you have twice the chance of getting pulled over by police than your white friend.

That’s one disturbing statistic made public today by the North Carolina Criminal Justice Analysis Center after they studied ten years of traffic stops done by state troopers, sheriff deputies, and local police.

The study says starting in 2009, the number of traffic stops in the state increased for a few years, and then dropped 13% by 2019. The rate of stops for Black drivers, according to the study, decreased by 15% during that ten year period, while stops for white drivers fell by 28%.

Lt. William Rhodes with the Bethel Police Department says he teaches his officers to never pull someone over just because of skin tone.

You can read more about the study here

Overall, men are stopped more than women across the state. But the study found that Black women were pulled over more than white men between 2013 and 2019.

The North Carolina Criminal Justice Analysis Center studied 10 years of traffic stops.
The North Carolina Criminal Justice Analysis Center studied 10 years of traffic stops.(North Carolina Criminal Justice Analysis Center)

Since 2001, state law required law enforcement agencies to report data on traffic stops. So far, the state says it has a database of more than 25 million traffic stops.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Still hot; Rain chances return

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Heat Advisory in effect from noon to 8pm Wednesday. Heat index: 105-110°.

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Gonzalo & Tropical Depression 8

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger, Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Tropical Depression Seven has formed in the deep Atlantic and is expected to become Tropical Storm Gonzalo over the next 24 hours.

News

Sociologist and attorney weigh in on Portland protests

Updated: 5 hours ago
For more than 50 days straight, protesters have marched in the streets of Portland, Oregon in response to the death of George Floyd and other unarmed African Americans at the hands of law enforcement.

News

Officials investigating overnight fire at Washington business

Updated: 5 hours ago
Emergency officials in Washington say a fire destroyed a business in downtown overnight.

News

Health director asesses, gives outlook for Pitt County COVID response

Updated: 5 hours ago
As North Carolina prepares to cautiously return to school and awaits the implementation of Phase 3, Pitt County is nearing 18 weeks since its first case of COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Bertie County EMS worker who tested positive has died

Updated: 6 hours ago
In a narrow decision, the Beaufort County Board of Education says it is going with a modified Plan B for the fall school semester.

News

Financial expert: There is still time to apply for financial aid for college

Updated: 6 hours ago
For many high school seniors, financial aid is the only thing that makes college attainable.

News

Sociologist and attorney weigh in on Portland protests

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Protesters and local leaders say these actions are only fueling their outrage as videos have circled social media showing what appears to be the controversial way federal agencies are handling arrests.

News

Onslow County Commissioner calls for removal of confederate monument

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
Onslow County Commissioner Robin Knapp called on the confederate monument to be removed from in front of the courthouse.

News

Rural school districts will stick with remote learning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
Rural school districts will stick with remote learning