Roanoke Rapids Police Department seeking public’s help identifying theft suspect

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is seeking your help in identifying a man who they say stole items from a pawn shop.

Police say it happened on Monday, June 20th around 5:30 pm, at D Pawn Shop, 1037 East 10th Street.

The man took a bracelet and a watch.

Anyone with information on who the man is should call Roanoke Rapids police at (252) 533-2810, Investigator Sgt. Gorton Williams at (252)533-2823, or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252)583-444

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.