Roanoke Rapids Police Department seeking public’s help identifying theft suspect
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is seeking your help in identifying a man who they say stole items from a pawn shop.
Police say it happened on Monday, June 20th around 5:30 pm, at D Pawn Shop, 1037 East 10th Street.
The man took a bracelet and a watch.
Anyone with information on who the man is should call Roanoke Rapids police at (252) 533-2810, Investigator Sgt. Gorton Williams at (252)533-2823, or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252)583-444
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.