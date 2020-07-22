Piedmont Natural Gas to perform pipeline maintenance

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Piedmont Natural Gas will be performing pipeline maintenance Wednesday.

The work will be near 4312 Wallace Family Road in Grifton and 2021 Sanderson Way in Kinston.

Crews will use a large vertical pipe that could make a loud noise and create a tall flame. Residents may also hear a whistling noise and smell natural gas as a result of the work, so you shouldn’t be alarmed.

