Officials investigating overnight fire at Washington business

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency officials in Washington say a fire destroyed a business in downtown overnight.

According to Washington police, it happened at Bear Creek Woodworks on South Respess Street between 12:30 and 1:00 a.m.

At this time, they aren’t sure what caused the fire. Investigators say the fire knocked out power for about an hour, but it has been restored.

The business built custom hardwood countertops and furniture.

Washington Fire Chief Mark Yates said lumber inside fueled the fire and flames were thirty feet out of the roof when they first arrived.

The chief said four other departments helped them battle the blaze and they had it out by 4:30 a.m.

The cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.